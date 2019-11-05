ISTANBUL --- The year 2019 is close to going down in history as another record year for Turkish manufacturers' defense and aerospace exports.
The defense and aviation industry has left other sectors behind with its 10-month performance in exports, having made foreign sales worth some $2.14 billion, according to data compiled from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB).
The sector's exports soared 38% year-on-year between January and October, followed by cement, glass, ceramics and soil products with 18.3%.
Seeing exports worth $2.19 billion in 2018, the defense and aviation industry has almost achieved this figure now, two months before the completion of this year.
The U.S. was the top export market of the sector, receiving $675.6 million worth of items from January to October.
Oman was the second largest with $213.5 million, while Germany ranked third with $185.5 million during the same period. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Daily Sabah website.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: However impressive the rise in Turkey’s aerospace and defense exports may be, most of the $675.6 million exported to the United States consists of parts produced for the F-35 program.
As Turkey has been expelled from this program, and as its industry will cease all F-35-related production by March 2020, its defense exports will likely drop by over $500 million next year next year, and ending years of growth.)
-ends-