Germany to Replace Early Eurofighters Under Project Quadriga (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Defence Weekly; posted November 05, 2019)

By Gareth Jennings

Germany is preparing to order new Tranche 3B Eurofighters to replace the 38 Tranche 1 aircraft that it plans to retire. The new aircraft will be fitted with AESA radars -- the first among the four partner nations to receive such a major upgrade. (Luftwaffe photo)

MANCHING, Germany --- The German government is to replace its entire fleet of Tranche 1 Eurofighter combat aircraft under a new project revealed by Airbus Defence and Space (DS) on 5 November.Speaking at the company's Manching facility near Munich, Kurt Rossner, Head of Air Combat, said that Airbus DS is close to signing a contract with Berlin to replace the Luftwaffe's 38 Tranche 1 Eurofighters under a programme to be called Project Quadriga.These early aircraft would then be sold to the international market before being replaced in Luftwaffe service by new-build Tranche 3 platforms that will include the E-Scan Mk 1 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and updated software."I would say that we are within weeks of signing the Quadriga contract with the German government - we are now in the final stages," Rossner said, adding that the sale of these early-variant aircraft will deliver the necessary capacity for the Luftwaffe as it looks to replace them with the latest-standard models.The 38 aircraft comprise seven twin-seaters and 26 single-seaters, with options for a further five single-seaters. No customer has yet been secured for these Tranche 1 aircraft to be sold-off. (end of excerpt)-ends-