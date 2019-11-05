Royal Navy Halts Order for Support Ships As Bidders Could Not Meet Budget (excerpt)

(Source: Telegraph Online; posted Nov. 05, 2019)

By Alan Tovey

The £1.5bn contract to build a new fleet of supply ships for the Royal Navy has been abandoned because none of the bidders could meet the budget.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will halt the competitive tendering process tomorrow on advice from Navy admirals because bidders were “not compliant” with commercial terms and not delivering on value for money expectations.The process to build up to three massive “Fleet Solid Support” (FSS) ships which will provide stores such as ammunition to the Navy has become a political football.Unions have demand the vessels be built in the UK to support British industry, a call backed by industrialist Sir John Parker in his review of the UK’s shipbuilding industry.He said that to safeguard the future of British shipbuilding, all warships should be constructed at UK yards to ensure a steady stream of work.This, he said, would prevent the previous boom and bust cycle with workers being laid off as contracts finished and skills being lost as they sought jobs in other industries during downturns. (end of excerpt)-ends-