£2.8bn Armoured Vehicle Contract Secured for British Army

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 05, 2019)

Possibly inspired by this Boxer armored vehicle decorated with a Union Jack as a marketing stunt, the UK Ministry of Defence yesterday signed a £2.8 billion order for over 500 of these vehicles, with deliveries to begin in 2023. (BAE photo)





Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said: “Our men and women of the Armed Forces deserve to have the best equipment to do their job.



“The Boxer vehicle is a leader in its field and I look forward to it arriving in units from 2023.”



The vehicles will form part of the Army’s Strike brigades, new units set up to deploy rapidly over long distances across varied terrains.



Boxer is modular by design to meet these requirements - the same vehicle base can be rapidly reconfigured to fill different roles on the battlefield, from carrying troops across deserts to treating severely injured service personnel on the journey to hospital.



Initially the Army will buy a mixture of the troop-carrying variant, ambulances, command vehicles, and specialist designs to carry military equipment.



Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive of Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S), said: “This is excellent news for the Army and I’m delighted that we can now move forward with a contract for the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle.



“We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Army and our partners across industry to deliver the best equipment and support for our troops.”

Contract signed! We have committed to purchase more than 500 Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicles. British Boxer will deliver a battle-winning, transformational capability which will form the backbone of STRIKE and is key in transforming the British Army. #Boxer #STRIKE pic.twitter.com/SPUG78DfXP — British Army (@BritishArmy) November 5, 2019

The UK announced in 2018 that it would re-join the Boxer programme within the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) and explore options to modernise its vehicle fleet and meet the Army’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle requirement.



The UK played a central role in the original design, development and testing of the Boxer. In re-joining the programme last year, the UK reassumed the rights it had as a project partner.



Major General Simon Hamilton, Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Programme lead for the British Army, said: “I am delighted that we have committed to delivering the Mechanised Infantry capability through the purchase of around 500 battle-winning Boxer vehicles for the British Army. Boxer completes the suite of platforms to equip our new state-of-the-art STRIKE brigade where, alongside Ajax, Boxer’s low logistic need, extended reach, high-mobility, and advanced digitisation will ensure STRIKE is ready for any global scenario.”



This contract was signed ahead of the pre-election period due to the strong value-for-money agreement reached with industry and other OCCAR nations, which expires on December 31st 2019, and announced today due to expected market implications. It would be possible for a new Government to take a different position.



The MOD Permanent Secretary, as the Accounting Officer, considered the value for money implications and, on this basis, determined the most appropriate course of action is to proceed with the contract award ahead of the election.



(ends)

The Defence Secretary has announced that the army will receive more than 500 Boxer 8x8 high mobility, network-enabled armoured vehicles to transport troops onto the frontline.Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said: “Our men and women of the Armed Forces deserve to have the best equipment to do their job.“The Boxer vehicle is a leader in its field and I look forward to it arriving in units from 2023.”The vehicles will form part of the Army’s Strike brigades, new units set up to deploy rapidly over long distances across varied terrains.Boxer is modular by design to meet these requirements - the same vehicle base can be rapidly reconfigured to fill different roles on the battlefield, from carrying troops across deserts to treating severely injured service personnel on the journey to hospital.Initially the Army will buy a mixture of the troop-carrying variant, ambulances, command vehicles, and specialist designs to carry military equipment.Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive of Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S), said: “This is excellent news for the Army and I’m delighted that we can now move forward with a contract for the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle.“We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Army and our partners across industry to deliver the best equipment and support for our troops.”The UK announced in 2018 that it would re-join the Boxer programme within the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) and explore options to modernise its vehicle fleet and meet the Army’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle requirement.The UK played a central role in the original design, development and testing of the Boxer. In re-joining the programme last year, the UK reassumed the rights it had as a project partner.Major General Simon Hamilton, Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Programme lead for the British Army, said: “I am delighted that we have committed to delivering the Mechanised Infantry capability through the purchase of around 500 battle-winning Boxer vehicles for the British Army. Boxer completes the suite of platforms to equip our new state-of-the-art STRIKE brigade where, alongside Ajax, Boxer’s low logistic need, extended reach, high-mobility, and advanced digitisation will ensure STRIKE is ready for any global scenario.”This contract was signed ahead of the pre-election period due to the strong value-for-money agreement reached with industry and other OCCAR nations, which expires on December 31st 2019, and announced today due to expected market implications. It would be possible for a new Government to take a different position.The MOD Permanent Secretary, as the Accounting Officer, considered the value for money implications and, on this basis, determined the most appropriate course of action is to proceed with the contract award ahead of the election.(ends)

Boxer for the British Army

(Source: British Army; issued Nov. 05, 2019)

Funding has been approved for the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) programme to deliver around 500 Boxer armoured vehicles and form part of the Army’s Strike brigades.



The Boxer can be deployed around the world to deliver soldiers around the battlefield, travelling long distances quickly, cross country, under enemy fire and in the most austere of environments. It is modular by design, meaning that the same vehicle base platform can be quickly reconfigured with different modules to fill different roles. Initially the Army will buy a troop-carrying variant, an ambulance, a command vehicle and a specialist carrier.



Two new production and assembly lines will be established with British industry at RBSL in Telford, and at WFEL in Stockport. Further jobs, including around 72 new apprenticeship opportunities, are expected to be created, with more secured at a-number-of supply chain sites across the UK, including in companies such as:

-- North Wales: Qioptiq: High performance optical components

-- Glasgow: Thales UK: Sensors sub-systems

-- Newcastle: Pearsons Engineering: Assembly and integration



The work will be coordinated by ARTEC - the industrial consortium which currently manufactures Boxer for other nations. Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said:



“This is a huge step in the right direction for the British Boxer programme and a big deal for UK industry and, of course the Army,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.



The UK announced in 2018 that it would re-join the Boxer programme within the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation and explore options to equip the Army with the 8x8 troop carriers to modernise its vehicle fleet and meet the Army’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle requirement.



-ends-

