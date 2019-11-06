Northrop Grumman to Support the Australian Defence Force’s Joint Data Network

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued November 06, 2019)

Northrop Grumman’s multi-TDL system will connect legacy platforms with the F-35 fighter as well as with future data links and networks. Here, an Australian F-35 flies alongside an US Air Force F-35 and an F-16. (RAAF photo)

CANBERRA, Australia –-- Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by the Australian Defence Force Tactical Data Link Authority (ADFTA) to deliver tactical data link (TDL) systems and training as part of the development of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Joint Data Network. ADFTA ensures TDL-functionality to achieve single, joint and combined TDL interoperability for the ADF.







“Northrop Grumman has extensive experience in networking and tactical data links across multi-domain forces, and a robust capability roadmap that will deliver increasingly enhanced data link technology in the years ahead,” said Chris Deeble, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “The Northrop Grumman engineers that delivered the F-35 Multifunction Advanced Data Link and communications, navigation and identification technologies will now be developing the ADF’s future TDL technology.”



The technology at the core of Northrop Grumman’s advanced multi-TDL system provides vital connectivity between legacy 4th generation platforms and advanced 5th generation platforms, as well as future data links and networks. This is critical as forces seek to maximize the long-term value of existing platforms and systems by making certain that they can interoperate with emergent 5th generation capabilities.



As a leading global systems integrator and data link provider, Northrop Grumman’s experience includes the software and hardware of individual communication systems; and the architectures, implementation and scalability of TDL systems and services.



Awarded earlier this year, the three-year contract advances the long-term relationship between Northrop Grumman and ADFTA.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

