CFM Concludes $1 Billion U.S. Agreement During French State Visit to China

(Source: CFM International; issued Nov 06, 2019)

BEIJING, China --- In conjunction with French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China, Colorful Guizhou Airlines today finalized a 12-year Rate-Per-Flight-Hour (RPFH) Agreement for the LEAP-1A engines that will power the airline's future fleet of up to 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft, along with five spare engines.



The agreement is valued at approximately $1.0 billion U.S. at list price.



RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM Services guarantees maintenance costs for the airlines LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.



"We are honored to further expand our relationship with Colorful Guizhou Airlines. Our relationship with the Chinese aviation industry goes back nearly 35 years and these new agreement further strengthen these very important ties," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International.





Established in June 2015, Colorful Guizhou Airlines is one of the fastest-growing airlines among the newly established airlines. Since its inception on December 31, 2015, it has developed routes covering 31 cities in the provinces, North China, East China, South China, Central China and West China, and initially built a "Guizhou-based, nationwide-oriented" route network.



The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of more than 18,750 LEAP engines, including spares, across all three models through September 2019.



(ends)



Rolls-Royce and China Southern Airlines Sign a Letter of Intent for the Selection of Totalcare

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Nov 06, 2019)

Rolls-Royce and China Southern Airlines have signed a Letter of Intent for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services for 20 new Trent XWB-powered Airbus A350 aircraft. The agreement will see Rolls-Royce provide the Guangzhou-based airline with its flagship TotalCare long-term aftercare service solution, which is designed to maximise aircraft availability.



The agreement is expected to be one of the largest deals announced at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), taking place in Shanghai from 5 - 10 November, 2019.



“The selection of TotalCare by China Southern Airlines for its 20 new Trent XWB-powered A350s is testament to the strength of the relationship we have with one of China’s largest airlines,” said Paul Freestone, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President – Customers, Greater China. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at China Southern Airlines to deliver engine efficiency for the A350, enhanced by this dedicated long-term care agreement.”



Rolls-Royce TotalCare is a long-term services agreement under which Rolls-Royce takes responsibility for engine maintenance. Fleets covered by TotalCare achieve better time-on-wing, and benefit from the Rolls-Royce CareNetwork, which ensures engine repair and overhaul services can be offered closer to our customers.



The Trent XWB is the most efficient large aero engine flying today and the fastest-selling widebody engine. More than 1,800 Trent XWB engines are currently in service or on order globally, and to date have flown more than five million engine flying hours



The selection of TotalCare for the Trent XWB-powered A350 builds on the existing relationship between Rolls-Royce and China Southern Airlines, which has added the Trent XWB to a fleet that already includes the Trent 700, powering the Airbus A330, and Trent 900 powering the A380.



-ends-

