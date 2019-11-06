Safran and AECC Strengthen Industrial Cooperation on WZ16 Engine

(Source: Safran; issued Nov 06, 2019)

BEIJING --- Safran and Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) have signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen their industrial cooperation on the WZ16 French-Chinese helicopter engine.



This agreement was signed in Beijing by Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs, and AECC Chairman Cao Jianguo, during French President Emmanuel Macron's State Visit to China.



The WZ16 is jointly developed and built by Safran Helicopter Engines and AECC. Certification by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) was announced on 10 October 2019. The engine is installed in the AVIC AC352 helicopter.



Through this memorandum of agreement, Safran Helicopter Engines and AECC agree to:



-- Study opportunity for a joint venture in China to support and maintain in-service WZ16.

-- Prepare and launch production ramp-up of WZ16 to deliver a first order of 120 engines and discuss opportunity for 100 additional units.

-- Discuss new applications for WZ16, including turboprop variant for fixed-wing aircraft.



Alexandre Ziegler says that "the WZ16 partnership between Safran and AECC is already a success as the first jointly-developed aero-engine to be entirely certified by Chinese authorities. This new agreement is an opportunity to enlarge our partnership, especially as we prepare for certification and entry-into-service".



Also known as the Ardiden 3C, the WZ16 is a new-generation turboshaft in the 1,700-2,000 shp range. The Ardiden 3C was certified by EASA in April 2018.



The AC352's maiden flight took place on December 2016 and certification is planned for 2021.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018.



Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 72,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.



-ends-

