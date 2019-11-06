Russian and Indian Defence Ministers Held Negotiations in Moscow

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 06, 2019)

Plans for military and technical cooperation between Russia and India are being implemented successfully, but require special control and adjustment, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at today's talks with the head of the Indian military department Rajnath Singh.



"I am sure that today we will have the opportunity to discuss and sum up the results of 2019 and, of course, the plan of our cooperation for 2020. In addition, we will discuss issues related to military-technical cooperation", Sergei Shoigu said, opening the meeting with his Indian counterpart.



He expressed hope that the joint work will serve as a reliable and thorough continuation of what has already been done in the field of bilateral military and technical cooperation.



According to Sergei Shoigu, "Russia and India are linked by reliable, solid, friendly relations". "This is particularly true for cooperation in the military and technical spheres", he stressed.



"The interaction of general staffs and branches of armed forces is strengthened, the exchange of military delegations is expanded, work is underway in the field of military education".



"We are jointly holding major combat training events. Regular exercises "Indra" - a good example of combat coordination of the armies of Russia and India", - said Sergei Shoigu, adding that close cooperation is maintained "on the military line in multilateral formats, primarily within the SCO and "SMOA plus" (meeting of ASEAN defence ministers with dialogue partners).



Sergei Shoigu noted that the defence sector is one of the key areas of Russian-Indian cooperation.



He also added that Russia and India are bound by a strong, time-honoured friendship based on deep affection and mutual trust.



Russian Defence Minister stressed that regular meetings of the leaders of our countries, the last of which was held in Vladivostok, is a striking evidence of constructive bilateral relations.



The Head of the Russian Military Department also noted "the proximity of the positions of Russia and India on key global and regional problems".



“I am convinced”, - said Sergei Shoigu, - “that the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military and technical cooperation will further expand the multidimensional relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India. We are aimed at fruitful joint work".



The Head of the Russian military department said that he was sincerely glad to meet with Rajnath Singh, who was appointed minister of defence of India on May 31, 2019.



“We always gladly meet our Indian friends in Russia”, concluded Sergei Shoigu



Rajnath Singh Co-Chairs IRIGC-M&M meeting with Russian Counterpart General Sergei Shoigu

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 06, 2019)

The 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting, co-chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu was held in Moscow today.



Raksha Mantri inspected the Guard of Honour at the Russian Defence Ministry in Central Moscow. Welcoming Shri Rajnath Singh on his maiden visit to Russia as Raksha Mantri, General Shoigu termed India as an exclusive strategic defence partner. Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries was further strengthened following the Vladivostok Summit in September 2019.



He highlighted the importance of the Inter-Governmental Agreement on manufacturing of spares, components and aggregates in India through joint ventures that would reduce cost, timelines of supply and result in progressive indigenisation. This agreement is expected to provide a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.



Responding to Raksha Mantri’s invitation, the Russian Defence Minister assured robust Russian participation in DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-8, 2020. Both Ministers also welcomed the outcome of the India-Russia Defence Industry Conference held in Moscow on November 5, 2019. The Russian side affirmed its readiness to operationalise the joint venture lndo-Russia Rifles Private Limited for the manufacture of world class Kalashnikov AK 203 rifles in India at the earliest.



Shri Rajnath Singh held an in-depth discussion on a range of international issues of common concern. General Shoigu briefed Raksha Mantri on Russian operations in Syria. The Russian side reaffirmed its strong support to India in the field of counter-terrorism and stated that it accords priority to New Delhi’s security interests in the region. The Russian Defence Minister underlined Moscow’s commitment to extend all possible support in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, including cooperation in advance and cutting-edge technology. Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated Russia’s steadfast support.



The ministers reviewed the progress of the two working groups on Military and Military Technical Cooperation. It was agreed that the forthcoming Tri­Service Indra Exercises will be a major milestone in Military Cooperation between the two countries. The Russian side affirmed its readiness to further deepen exchanges between the respective Military Training Institutions and informed that they would be deputing an officer for the prestigious National Defence College (NDC)course in New Delhi commencing 2020.



Both sides expressed satisfaction on the progress in implementing ongoing contracts concluded in the recent past. General Shoigu agreed to Raksha Mantri’s request to constitute specific working groups for after-sales support of key defence platforms. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to finalise cooperation programme for 2021-2030 period. The ministers directed the respective teams to work closely for early conclusion of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Agreement on Reciprocal Logistics Support.



As a special gesture, the Russian Defence Minister requested Shri Rajnath Singh for participation of an lndian Military Contingent in Army Parade on the occasion of 75thAnniversary of the victory in the Second World War. Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin has already extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to attend the celebrations. Raksha Mantri assured that an Indian contingent would be participating in the Parade.



As a mark of long-standing friendship between the Armed Forces of India and Russia, Shri Rajnath Singh presented General Shoigu a bowl mounted on triangular base with three Indian Army soldiers’ statuettes in ceremonial regalia and rifle.



A Protocol was signed by the two ministers during the meeting.



Raksha Mantri will be visiting St Petersburg on November 7, 2019 on the final day of his visit to Russia. His engagements include wreath laying at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery.



The Intergovernmental Commission of Russia and India on Military and Technical Cooperation has Identified the Main Tasks for the Near Future

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 06, 2019)

The Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on military and technical cooperation is to determine the priorities for the near future, said Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, opening its meeting held today in Moscow.



"Today's meeting is held in a new format - we consider issues of cooperation in the military and technical areas. During the work, we will sum up the results of joint activities over the past period and fix the priorities in the protocol, the draft of which was prepared by our experts", - Sergei Shoigu explained.



Opening its meeting, he said that India is one of Russia's key partners in the military and technical spheres, and relations between the countries are strategic.



"We have just had a detailed conversation with the minister of defence of India in a narrow format and discussed issues of mutual interest. Such meetings on the eve of the plenary session of the Commission have become a good tradition", - Sergei Shoigu stressed.



