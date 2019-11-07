Office of Naval Research Global Opens New Location in Melbourne, Australia

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 07, 2019)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- Scientific collaboration was front and center as Capt. James Borghardt, commanding officer of the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global, officially inaugurated a new location in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 6.



ONR Global—charged with providing international science and technology (S&T) solutions for current and future naval challenges—actively engages with the international S&T community. Officials note the new Melbourne office will be critical to the advancement of the U.S. Naval Research Enterprise’s S&T partnerships with research communities in Australia and other partner nations in the region.



“The opening of the Melbourne office reflects the strong, long-standing S&T relationships ONR Global has with the international community,” said Borghardt. “This office will serve as a regional hub for collaboration with researchers in Australia, as well as across the Indo-Pacific region, to share discovery and innovation, which are the essence of scientific advancement.”



Recent collaborative research between Australia and U.S. Naval Research Enterprise scientists have included projects in quantum technology, nanotechnology, human systems and machine learning.



Borghardt also added that the new Australia hub is expected to deliver significant positive impacts for basic research and collaboration.



“The global science and technology ecosystem has changed, and there’s top-notch research in diverse countries around the globe,” he said. “Therefore, it is key to search the world for promising, emerging scientific research and advanced technologies to effectively address current needs of the fleet and force—and to investigate and assess revolutionary, high-payoff technologies for future naval maritime security.”



The new office, located at the U.S. Consulate in Melbourne, will initially comprise a full-time science director, who will coordinate activities across the vast continent and throughout the region. The new director’s work will complement efforts by ONR Global's offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Singapore—supervised by Cmdr. Steve Ansuini, the regional director of ONR Global Asia.



“The opening of a new field office in Australia is an important development emphasizing that breakthrough science is realized through collaboration and based upon trusted partnerships,” said Ansuini.





ONR Global has offices on multiple continents, including Asia, Europe (London and Prague), North America (Arlington, Virginia) and South America (Chile and Brazil). Its commanding officer and technical director are based in London. An instrumental part of the command’s collaborative efforts around the globe is performed by its science directors (who promote cooperation with international scientists) and its science advisors (who identify fleet needs).



-ends-

