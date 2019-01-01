General Atomics Awarded Army Contract for Hydrogen Generation System Prototype

(Source: General Atomics; issued Nov. 07, 2019)

SAN DIEGO, CA. --- General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the Army Contracting Command, Warren, MI, for a high-pressure hydrogen generation system to support refueling of hydrogen vehicles in the field.



Under the two-year contract, GA-EMS will develop, fabricate, and demonstrate a hydrogen on-demand platform using the company’s proprietary aluminum alloy hydrogen producing technology.



“Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells offer a more reliable, efficient, quiet, reduced thermal signature and environmentally-sound option to support field operations,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “With a battlefield-based hydrogen fueling station, the Army can improve vehicle range, improve efficiency, and reduce dependency on oil and the logistical burden that is associated with it. Under this contract, we will provide a deployable, hydrogen generation platform with the capability to produce high-purity, high-pressure hydrogen for more efficient ground vehicle support.”



GA-EMS will design, fabricate and test a prototype mobile platform for the on-demand generation of high-pressure hydrogen. Hydrogen will be generated through a reaction between water and a dry, bulk-transportable aluminum alloy. The system uses locally available water resources, thus eliminating the need to transport water to the refueling site. On-demand hydrogen generation also eliminates the need to transport and store large amounts of hydrogen, along with the associated safety concerns, to support longer range power requirements.





General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Group is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and electric power generation systems. GA-EMS’ history of research, development, and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, space systems and satellites, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for critical defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide.



