Precision-Guided Munitions: Background and Issues for Congress

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Nov 06, 2019)

Over the years, the U.S. military has become reliant on precision-guided munitions (PGMs)to execute military operations. PGMs are used in ground, air, and naval operations. Defined by the Department of Defense (DOD)as “[a] guided weapon intended to destroy a point target and minimize collateral damage,” PGMs can include air-and ship-launched missiles, multiple launched rockets, and guided bombs.These munitions typically use radio signals from the global positioning system (GPS), laser guidance, and inertial navigation systems (INS)—using gyroscopes—to improve a weapon’s accuracy to reportedly less than 3 meters (approximately 10 feet).Precision munitions were introduced to military operations during World War II; however, they first demonstrated their utility operationally during the Vietnam War and gained prominence in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Since the 1990s, due in part to their ability to minimize collateral damage, PGMs have become critical components in U.S operations, particularly in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.The proliferation of anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems is likely to increase the operational utility of PGMs. In particular, peer competitors like China and Russia have developed sophisticated air defenses and anti-ship missiles that increase the risk to U.S. forces entering and operating in these regions. Using advanced guidance systems, PGMs can be launched at long ranges to attack an enemy without risking U.S. forces. As a result, DOD has argued it requires longer range munitions to meet these new threats.The Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps all use PGMs. In FY2020, DOD requested approximately$5.6 billion for more than 70,000 weapons in 13 munitions programs.DOD projects requesting$4.4 billion for 34,000 weapons in FY2021, $3.3 billion for 25,000 weapons in FY2022, $3.8 billion for 25,000 weapons in FY2023, and$3.4 billion for 16,000 weapons in FY2024.Previously DOD obligated:-- $1.96 billion for 13,985 weapons in FY2015,-- $2.98 billion for 35,067 weapons in FY2016,-- $3.63 billion for 44,446 weapons in FY2017, and-- $5.05 billion for 68,988 weapons in FY2018.In FY2019, Congress authorized$4.69 billion for 61,907 weapons.-ends-