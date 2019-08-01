The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board Has Released A Report

(Source: Norwegian Accident Investigation Board; issued Nov. 08, 2019)

Exactly one year after the event, Norway’s Accident Investigation Board has published its first report into the Nov. 8, 2018 collision between frigate Helge Ingstad and an oil tanker in the Hjelte fjord, which so damaged the frigate that it sank. (Forsvarets photo)

The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board has released a report:Part one report on the collision on 8 November 2018 between the frigate HNoMS Helge Ingstad and the oil tanker Sola TS outside the Sture Terminal in the Hjeltefjord in Hordaland county.The Accident Investigation Board Norway (AIBN) and the Defence Accident Investigation Board Norway (DAIBN) has together with the Marine Safety Investigation Unit of Malta and the Spanish Standing Commission for Maritime Accident and Incident Investigations (CIAIM) conducted a joint investigation of the collision between the frigate HNoMS Helge Ingstad and the oil tanker Sola TS.The part one report contains the results of the Accident Investigation Boards Norway’s investigation of the sequence of events up until the time when the collision occurred.The AIBN’s investigation has shown that the situation in the Hjeltefjord was made possible by a number of operational, technical, organisational and systemic factors.The Accident Investigation Board Norway submits a total of 15 safety recommendations based on the investigation of the sequence of events leading up to the collision.-ends-