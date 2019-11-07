United Arab Emirates (UAE) – CH-47F Chinook Cargo Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 07, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of ten (10) CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $830.3 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested to buy ten (10) CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters; twenty-six (26) T55-GA-714A Engines; twenty-four (24) Embedded Global Positioning Systems with Inertial Navigation System (GPS/INS); twelve (12) AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS); twenty (20) M134D-H Mini Guns; and twenty (20) M240H Machine Guns.



Also included are aircraft survivability equipment to include: APR-39A(V)l, AN/ARC-231, Harris RF-7850A-MR, Thales 5400NS, Tetra THR9i, AN/APX-123A, WESCAM MX-l5HDi, ARN-147 VOR/ILS, ARN-153 TACAN, APN-209 Receiver Transmitters, APN-209 Indicator, AN/ARC-220; Infrared Suppression System (IRSS); Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES); Extended Range Fuel System (ERFS); Fire Fighting Equipment; Ballistic Armor Protection System; air worthiness support; spare and repair parts; communications equipment; personnel training and training equipment; site surveys; tool and test equipment; ground support equipment; repair and return; publications and technical documentation; Quality Assurance Team (QAT); U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $830.3 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important partner in the region. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modem systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The proposed sale will expand the UAE's helicopter fleet. Further, it will enhance the UAE's operational and defensive capabilities to better defend U.S. and UAE national security interests in the region, and increase the UAE's contributions to any future joint or coalition efforts requiring helicopter support. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these defense articles and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these helicopters will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Boeing Helicopters Aircraft Company in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania; Honeywell Engine Company in Phoenix, Arizona; Science and Engineering Services in Huntsville, Alabama. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require an estimated ten (10) U.S. Government and contractor representatives to travel to UAE for up to 60 months for equipment de-processing, fielding, system checkout, training and technical logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



