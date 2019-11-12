Patria’s Latest Technology Featured at DSEI Japan

(Source: Patria; issued Nov 12, 2019)

Patria attends DSEI Japan event held on 18-20th November at Makuhari Messe showcasing Patria AMV and 6x6 armoured wheeled vehicles, Patria Nemo mortar system, helicopter MRO services and several special products related to intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems. Patria’s stand is located at exhibition lot B522.



Patria AMV product family combines high payload capacity with the latest technology. These features enable simultaneous integration of a high level of protection with heavy weapon systems without compromising mobility of the vehicle. Patria is the undisputed market leader in the product segment of modern armoured wheeled 8x8 vehicles with deliveries to seven different customer nations.



Patria AMV 8x8 has been developed to provide optimal modularity of components and to be adaptable for a wide range of versions without changing basic vehicle systems. Patria AMV is available in three different models:



Basic model provides the platform for following variants: armoured personnel carrier (APC), infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), command vehicle, ambulance, reconnaissance vehicle, anti-tank guided missile vehicle (ATGM), armoured repair and recovery vehicle (ARRV), and finally, the 120 mm Patria Nemo mortar system.



High Roof Model provides extra space at the rear of the vehicle (34 cm higher than the basic model), which is ideal if the vehicle is used as a command, C4I, ambulance or workshop vehicle.



Heavy Weapon Platform has been optimised to carry large-calibre weapon systems such as the 120 mm AMOS mortar system or the 105/120 mm cannon (MGS).



Patria AMVXP has been chosen to a one-year field testing in Japan after a competitive bidding by the Japanese Ministry of Defence. The final selection is to be expected after the trials. Patria AMVXP is built on the success of Patria AMV and sets a new standard for the future 8x8 armoured wheeled vehicles. Spacious interior and high payload carrying capability provide a platform for future customer variants, allowing the simultaneous integration of weapon systems, protection and crew equipment. Patria AMVXP is also available as 40 cm stretched vehicle.



Patria 6X6 is a successor to the Pasi Armoured Personnel Carrier and to complement the vehicle fleets of customers of the legendary Patria AMV 8X8. Patria 6X6 is a multipurpose transport vehicle. The chassis structure is based on the same components as the AMV, but with one less axle. The vehicle is driven by all three axles and steered from the front two, or all three, depending on its equipage. Optional equipage can be added to bring the 6X6 closer to the AMV. For example, various ballistic and mine protection levels, weapon systems, self-protection systems and other interior equipment are available.



Patria Nemo, a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system, is an indirect fire support system, but due to its direct fire capability, it can also be used for self-defence. It can also fire Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions where up to 5 grenades are hitting the target simultaneously. The light and compact turret is easily installable on light, tracked chassis or wheeled armoured vehicles in the 6x6/8x8 class.



Helicopter MRO services to military, governmental and commercial customers internationally. Patria holds service center authorizations for all major helicopter manufacturers. The offerings from locations in Sweden and Norway include maintenance, modifications, repairs, spare part supply, technical support and CAMO services and business. Today Patria work with two big Japanese helicopter operators: Akagi helicopters Ltd since 2005 and Aero Asahi since 2016.



CANDL is a compact data link for air-to-air and air-to-ground applications requiring high reliability, low probability of detection and interception, dynamic networking with several members and long communication ranges. CANDL is perfect data link for example Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) operations, Intra-Flight Data Links (IFDL) and Live Virtual Constructive training (LVC) systems.



ARIS is a remote operable Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) system used to intercept, identify, record and analyze radar signals. With ARIS you can master strategic ELINT in today’s complex signal environment, get excellent spectrum awareness and make fast and accurate updates to ELINT databases.



ARIS-E is a new Electronic Support Measures (ESM) product building on ARIS. It provides automatic identification, real-time geolocation and tracking of radars on the battlefield. ARIS and ARIS-E together deliver comprehensive tools for strategic and tactical ELINT/ESM for various needs.



MUSCL passive radar system is a covert and easily deployable air surveillance system. Instead of transmitting signals to track airborne targets like today’s active radars, MUSCL utilizes existing signals from radio and TV broadcast networks for target detection and tracking. This makes MUSCL invisible to ELINT and ESM systems, and also provides increased detection capability for low-flying and low RCS targets.



TADS is a Tactical Debriefing System that provides instant debriefing of military missions and training exercises from single sortie to large joint forces campaigns involving all branches and LVC (live, virtual, constructive training) scenarios. TADS visualizes in details the order of battle, weapon and sensor usage as well as electronic warfare activities giving practical and precise feedback to improve the performance of your pilots and operators.



Welcome to Patria’s stand B522 to see the top-notch products live!





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



