EMSA Extends Contract for Schiebel Camcopter S-100 Coast Guard Services In the Republic of Croatia

A Camcopter S-100 unmanned helicopter operated by the Croatian Coast Guard with funding from the European Maritime Safety Agency. (Schiebel photo)

VIENNA --- After the successful two-month maritime surveillance services of Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 for the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Croatia, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) extends the contract to the end of the year.



EMSA’s Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS) is based on the Croatian island of Brač and routinely carries out regular day and night patrolling flights, on-demand incident monitoring missions and specific inspection operations. The extension comes after a successful two months of maritime operations with 67 missions and 210 flight hours so far.



The S-100 is equipped with a Harris L3 Wescam Electro-Optical / Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera, an Overwatch Imaging PT-8 Oceanwatch payload and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver.



EMSA awarded a multi-year maritime surveillance contract for a Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) service to Schiebel in November 2018. In execution of this contract, Schiebel provides simultaneous maritime surveillance services to several European Union (EU) member states and EU bodies.



“We’re thrilled that EMSA extended the contract to the end of the year. With its extensive experience in the maritime sector and more than 100,000 flight hours around the world, our Camcopter S-100 is a reliable and proven Vertical Takeoff and Landing UAS,” said Hans Georg Schiebel, Chairman of the Schiebel Group.





Founded in 1951, the Vienna-based Schiebel Group focuses on the development, testing and production of state-of-the-art mine detection equipment and the revolutionary Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS). With headquarters in Vienna (Austria), Schiebel now maintains production facilities in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), as well as offices in Washington, DC (USA) and Shoalhaven (Australia).



