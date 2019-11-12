BRUSSELS --- In a world that has become increasingly complex and contested, Europe has stepped up its work on defence over the past few years. Permanent Structured Cooperation on security and defence is one of the new instruments in the EU’s toolbox. Under this framework, 13 new projects for European cooperation on defence have just been agreed by EU Ministers.
PESCO
‘’When Europeans join forces, our impact is higher than we imagine’’ EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said at the press conference following today’s Foreign Affairs Council, where EU Ministers agreed – amongst other things – to 13 new projects under the so-called Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) on security and defence.
In a rapidly changing world, the EU and its Member States continue stepping up their work for Europe's collective security and the security of European citizens, working closely with partners. Much work has been achieved at the EU level over the past few years and the EU toolbox for security and defence has been strengthened with a number of new initiatives.
PESCO is one of them, as it enables EU Member States to work more closely together in the area of security and defence. Within PESCO, they can develop jointly defence capabilities, invest in shared projects, and enhance the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces.
First established in December 2017, PESCO counts 25 participating Member States and a current total number of 47 projects on such areas as training facilities, land formation systems, maritime, air systems, cyber, and enabling joint multiple services. Work will now continue, with a particular focus on implementation over the next two years.
Click here for the full list of projects (23 PDF pages), on the EU website.
The 25 member states participating in PESCO are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.
