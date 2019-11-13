Saab at Defense & Security Thailand 2019

Saab will exhibit at Bangkok’s Tri-Service Asian Defense & Security Exhibition, from 18 to 21 November. Please visit us at Stand X11.



Thailand is one of Saab’s most significant global customers. At Defense & Security 2019 we will continue to demonstrate how Saab is a proud partner of Thai defense. Saab will display its unique range of solutions across all domains.



“We are proud to be back at Defense & Security,” says Robert Björklund, Head of Saab Thailand, “as the number one venue to show what Saab has contributed to the safety and security of Thailand. Saab is active across all branches of the armed forces here and together we have built a capability for Thailand that is second to none. We are particularly proud of the nationwide netcentric defence system that has been fully operational in Thailand for more than 10 years now. We are honoured to have been chosen by the Kingdom of Thailand and we look forward to taking all these capabilities to the next level over the coming years.”



At Defense & Security 2019 Saab products on display include:



-- The Gripen fighter, the world’s most advanced multi-role combat aircraft.

Tested, proven, in production and ready to serve, Gripen is the most modern air combat system on the market today.



-- Airborne Early Warning & Control.

The fully-networked Erieye system is at the cutting edge of AEW&C technology. Saab continues to develop and deploy new capabilities to suppport operations today and tomorrow.



-- Ground-Based Air Defense and Advanced Radar Systems.

Saab’s next-generation RBS 70 NG missile system and the all-new, lightweight Giraffe 1X air defense radar are a powerful force for ground-based air defense (GBAD).



-- Ground Combat Systems.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf M4 and AT4 are the global benchmarks for mobile infantry firepower. They are constantly evolving to defeat new threats and keep your soldiers one step ahead.



-- Command and Control.

Saab’s C4I systems turn information into knowledge, and knowledge into action. Air forces rely on the 9AIR TOCCS to be the heart of their netcentric capabilities. Navies rely on the 9LV combat management system for every type of naval platform, from patrol boats to submarines to aircraft carriers.



-- Training and Simulation.

Saab offers a full suite of solutions within the live, virtual and constructive training domains, combined with in-depth knowledge to plan, integrate and execute mission-specific training solutions for all.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



