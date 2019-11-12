Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Receive the Latest Su-35S Fighters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 12, 2019)

The latest Su-35S multipurpose fighters entered service with the Russian Knights aerobatics group.The engineering staff received aircraft at the manufacturing plant in Komsomolsk on Amur, where it checked the build quality and operation of all systems and mechanisms on the ground.The flight crew of the group carried out a control flight of aviation equipment, after which it carried out the delivery of aircraft to a permanent airfield in Kubinka, Moscow Region.Earlier, the crews of the Russian Knights air group underwent retraining for a new type of aviation equipment on the basis of the State Centre for the Training of Aviation Personnel and Military Tests of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Lipetsk.-ends-