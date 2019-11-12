The engineering staff received aircraft at the manufacturing plant in Komsomolsk on Amur, where it checked the build quality and operation of all systems and mechanisms on the ground.
#Фоторепортаж Как встретили «Русских витязей» на новых #Су35С в Кубинке: летчики знаменитой на весь мир пилотажной авиагруппы вчера вернулись из Комсомольска-на-Амуре, где им передали 4 новых истребителя в фирменной раскраске #ВВС #ВКС #РусскиеВитязи #ПилотажныеГруппы #Самолеты pic.twitter.com/KYEob82Pq1— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 13, 2019
Text in Cyrillic translates as “How did you meet the "Russian Knights" on new Su-35S in Kubinka: pilots of the world-famous aerobatic air group yesterday returned from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where they were handed 4 new fighters in the team’s colors.”
The flight crew of the group carried out a control flight of aviation equipment, after which it carried out the delivery of aircraft to a permanent airfield in Kubinka, Moscow Region.
Earlier, the crews of the Russian Knights air group underwent retraining for a new type of aviation equipment on the basis of the State Centre for the Training of Aviation Personnel and Military Tests of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Lipetsk.
