Canadian Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship Delivery Delayed Again

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 13, 2019)

Delivery of Canada’s first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) has been delayed yet again, and is not expected to take place until the end of March.



Delivery of the first ship was originally scheduled for summer 2019 but was pushed back to the end of 2019 before the latest delay. The delivery slip appears to stem from production challenges with the first-in-class ship.



A spokesman for Irving, the shipyard building the AOPS, said a final sea trial is anticipated in late January. After the sea trial, the ship will undergo final inspections prior to delivery. If this timeline remains intact, the ship will be ready to enter service in summer 2020.



Canada is building a fleet of six AOPS. Military officials have said they do not expect the latest delay to impact delivery of follow-on ships. The second ship is expected to be delivered in late 2020, followed by one ship per year between 2021 and 2024.



