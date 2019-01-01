Ukroboronprom to Supply An-178 to Peru

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Nov. 14, 2019)

The Antonov An-178 is fitted with jet engines allowing higher speeds and better climb rates than its competitors, and is capable of operating from both unprepared and semi-prepared runways. (Antonov photo)

SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport”, part of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", has completed the procedure of signing a contract with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Peru for supply of An-178 medium transport aircraft.



Terms of the contract provide the production and delivery of the Ukrainian aircraft for the needs of the National Police of Peru, provision of training, aftersales service and extended warranties.

The tender offer of SpetsTechnoExport was the best, outperforming the final competitors, including C27J from Leonardo (USA-Italy) and CASA C-295 from Airbus (Spain).



To determine the final assessment, the customer took into account the performance specifications of the aircraft, delivery time, extended warranties, personnel training etc.



With the signing of the contract, Ukraine opens the Latin American market for a new generation of Antonov transport aircrafts. SpetsTechnoExport is currently negotiating with potential customers of Ukrainian aircrafts from other countries in the region.



Additional information:



The medium transport aircraft An-178 was developed by the “ANTONOV” company which is a part of Ukroboronprom. An-178 is a further development of the family of regional jets An-148 and An-158 that have been certified internationally.



Maximum cruising altitude of An-178 is 12.2 km, flight range is 5500 km, the maximum cruising speed is 825 km/h. The aircraft has a unique form of fuselage and ability to carry different types of cargo. An-178 can be operated from/to both unpaved runways and those with artificial pavement.



The configuration of the aircraft ordered by the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Peru allows to perform:

-- transportation of personnel (100 persons);

-- airdrop of personnel (84 persons);

-- transportation of passengers (80 persons);

-- cargo delivery (up to 18 tons);

-- cargo airdrop;

-- evacuation of wounded with medical assistance (40 people).



The An-178 made its flight in May 2015. Since then, set of measures for import substitution of aircraft's components have been taken. As part of the An-178 worldwide presentation, the aircraft has already been at airfields of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Turkey, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.





State Enterprise “SpetsTechnoExport” is one of the biggest exporting companies, part of the SC “Ukroboronprom”, specializes in foreign economic activities for export and import of modern armament, military equipment and technologies, as well as special purpose products. “SpetsTechnoExport” works closely with Ukrainian enterprises, research centers, design bureaus, public and private companies from over 30 countries across the globe.



