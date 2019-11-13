F-35 Aircraft Sustainment: DOD Faces Challenges in Sustaining a Growing Fleet

(Source: Government Accountability Office; issued Nov 13, 2019)

The Department of Defense (DOD) faces challenges in sustaining a growing F-35 fleet. This statement highlights three challenges DOD has encountered related to F-35 sustainment, based on prior GAO work (see figure at top).As a result of these challenges, F-35 performance has not met warfighter requirements. While DOD works to address these issues, it must also grapple with affordability.—in order for the military services to operate the F-35 as planned.Continued attention to GAO's recommendations in these areas will be important as DOD takes actions to improve F-35 sustainment and aircraft performance for the warfighter.DOD's F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft provides key aviation capabilities to support the U.S. National Defense Strategy. The F-35 is also DOD's most costly weapon system, with U.S. sustainment costs estimated at more than $1 trillion over its life cycle. As of October 2019, there were more than 435 U.S. and international F-35 aircraft in operation, with more than 3,300 aircraft expected to be fielded throughout the life of the program.While there is little doubt that the F-35 brings unique capabilities to the U.S. military, DOD faces significant challenges in sustaining a growing fleet.This statement discusses F-35 sustainment challenges. It also summarizes GAO's open recommendations related to these challenges.This statement is based on previously published work since 2014 related to F-35 acquisition, sustainment, affordability, ALIS, operations, and the global supply chain.GAO has 21 recommendations related to the challenges described in this statement that DOD has not fully implemented. DOD generally concurred with all 21 recommendations. Continued attention to these recommendations is needed by DOD to successfully operate and sustain the F-35 fleet over the long term within budgetary realities.-- Mission capability—that is, the percentage of total time when the aircraft can fly and perform at least one mission—-- During that same time period, full mission capability—or the percentage of time when the aircraft can perform all tasked missions—-- Our work found that several factors contribute to these parts shortages, including F-35 parts that are breaking more often than expected, and DOD’s limited capability to repair parts when they break.-- Specifically, as of April 2019,—which determine the likelihood that the aircraft will be in maintenance rather than available for operations—including metrics related to part removals and part failures.-- These reliability challenges are exacerbated by DOD’s limited capability to repair broken parts at the military depots.-- We have found that, which will impair its ability to plan for the long-term sustainment of the F-35 fleet.-- In addition, DOD did not have full visibility into the actual costs of some key sustainment requirements that are considered cost-drivers within the program, such as the actual costs of parts and repairs.-- For instance, we reported that,-ends-