The Department of Defense (DOD) faces challenges in sustaining a growing F-35 fleet. This statement highlights three challenges DOD has encountered related to F-35 sustainment, based on prior GAO work (see figure at top).
As a result of these challenges, F-35 performance has not met warfighter requirements. While DOD works to address these issues, it must also grapple with affordability. DOD has determined that it will need to significantly reduce F-35 sustainment costs—by 43 percent per aircraft, per year in the case of the Air Force—in order for the military services to operate the F-35 as planned.
Continued attention to GAO's recommendations in these areas will be important as DOD takes actions to improve F-35 sustainment and aircraft performance for the warfighter.
Why GAO Did This Study
DOD's F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft provides key aviation capabilities to support the U.S. National Defense Strategy. The F-35 is also DOD's most costly weapon system, with U.S. sustainment costs estimated at more than $1 trillion over its life cycle. As of October 2019, there were more than 435 U.S. and international F-35 aircraft in operation, with more than 3,300 aircraft expected to be fielded throughout the life of the program.
While there is little doubt that the F-35 brings unique capabilities to the U.S. military, DOD faces significant challenges in sustaining a growing fleet.
This statement discusses F-35 sustainment challenges. It also summarizes GAO's open recommendations related to these challenges.
This statement is based on previously published work since 2014 related to F-35 acquisition, sustainment, affordability, ALIS, operations, and the global supply chain.
What GAO Recommends
GAO has 21 recommendations related to the challenges described in this statement that DOD has not fully implemented. DOD generally concurred with all 21 recommendations. Continued attention to these recommendations is needed by DOD to successfully operate and sustain the F-35 fleet over the long term within budgetary realities.
Selected excerpts from the report:
-- Mission capability—that is, the percentage of total time when the aircraft can fly and perform at least one mission—was 52 percent from May through November 2018, as compared with a warfighter minimum requirement of 75 percent.
-- During that same time period, full mission capability—or the percentage of time when the aircraft can perform all tasked missions—was about 27 percent, as compared with a warfighter minimum requirement of 60 percent.
-- Our work found that several factors contribute to these parts shortages, including F-35 parts that are breaking more often than expected, and DOD’s limited capability to repair parts when they break.
-- Specifically, as of April 2019, the F-35 program was failing to meet four of its eight reliability and maintainability targets—which determine the likelihood that the aircraft will be in maintenance rather than available for operations—including metrics related to part removals and part failures.
-- These reliability challenges are exacerbated by DOD’s limited capability to repair broken parts at the military depots. The capabilities to repair parts are currently 8 years behind schedule.
-- We have found that DOD lacks information about the technical characteristics and costs of the F-35, which will impair its ability to plan for the long-term sustainment of the F-35 fleet.
-- In addition, DOD did not have full visibility into the actual costs of some key sustainment requirements that are considered cost-drivers within the program, such as the actual costs of parts and repairs.
-- For instance, we reported that, between the program’s 2014 and its 2015 estimates, the costs of initial spare parts over the life cycle increased by $447 million.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The GAO’s statement that F-35 fully mission-capable rates are 27% compared to a target of 60%, and that mission-capability rate is 52% instead of 75% directly contradicts Oct. 29 statements by Pentagon undersecretary of defense Ellen Lord that “DOD combat-coded operational unit mission capability performance increased from 55% in October 2018 to 73% in September 2019.” )
