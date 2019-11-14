‘Impossible to Defend’: China Goes Rogue with New Weapon (excerpt)

(Source: News.com, posted November 14, 2019)

By Jamie Seidel

China has started to sell its 'Blowfish' killer drone into the Middle East, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper recently told a conference on artificial intelligence. (Photo: supplied)

The idea of killer robots is terrible enough. But what happens when their cold lethality is added to the volatile political and religious mix of the Middle East? It’s a massacre in the making.The art of war is changing, fast. Hypersonic weapons can be upon you in less than a blink of an eye. Swarming drones can overwhelm any position like angry bees.But even the most basic weaponry can become lethal when paired with the rapid-reaction and analysis times of artificial intelligence. Humans don’t stand a chance.So, when China starts selling AI-enhanced combat drones to the Middle East, it’s likely to end up as a bloodbath.“They would be impossible to defend yourself against. Once the shooting starts, every human on the battlefield will be dead,” warns University of NSW Professor of Artificial Intelligence Toby Walsh.ETHICS ABANDONEDUS Defence Secretary Mark Esper revealed recently China was selling drones programmed to decide for themselves who lives and who dies, without any form of human ethical oversight.“As we speak, the Chinese government is already exporting some of its most advanced military aerial drones to the Middle East, as it prepares to export its next-generation stealth UAVs when those come online,” Esper told the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence conference.“In addition, Chinese weapons manufacturers are selling drones advertised as capable of full autonomy, including the ability to conduct lethal, targeted strikes.”It’s a worst-case scenario.For decades authors, academics, governments and militaries have been grappling with the implications of a fully autonomous battlefield.Theory is about to be made reality on the battlefields of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.A state-controlled Chinese defence company is negotiating the sale of its Blowfish A3 armed helicopter drone, control equipment and fully autonomous software, to these troubled nations.Beijing takes a blunt perspective: If the technology exists, it will be used for war. So it wants to be the first to perfect it. (end of excerpt)-ends-