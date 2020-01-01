Israel Navy’s New Vessel to Be Designed by Israel Shipyards Ltd.

(Source: Israel Shipyards Ltd.; issued Nov.13, 2019)

A computer-generated image of the preliminary design of the Reshef-class corvette, which Israel Shipyards is designing to replace the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 4.5 corvettes currently in service. (IS image)

HAIFA, Israel --- Israel Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with Israel Shipyards Ltd. for the design of the next Israel Navy new and advanced combat vessel – the “Reshef” Class. Israel Shipyards Ltd. is one of the largest privately-owned shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Replacing the reliable, above-20-years-in-service SA’AR 4.5, the new vessel is to successfully withstand the new and evolving threats and challenges the force will face.



The Reshef Class vessels, which will be based on the ISL S-72 proven design, will significantly empower the Israeli Navy capabilities in the future combat field and will assist in protecting Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as well as the off shore oil & gas facilities within Israel’s territorial waters. All combat systems on board the new ship will be of Israel’s defense industry produce.



According to Israel Shipyards’ Managing Director, Mr. Eitan Zucker “We are proud to be invited by the Israel Navy and MOD to partner in the development of the Navy’s future-vessel and will dedicate ourselves as always to provide the optimal answer to the corps’ needs”.





Israel Shipyards Ltd. is one of the largest privately-owned shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The manufacturing and repair plant is spread over 330,000 sq. meters with 45,000 sq. meters of under-roof facilities and a wharf length of 900 meters. Israel Shipyards employs about 500 people, including more than 35 engineers in the design department.



-ends-



