Turkish Aerospace Will Participate in Defense and Security Fair in Thailand

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued Nov. 15, 2019)

Turkish Aerospace will participate in Defense and Security Exhibition, which will be held in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand between 18-21 November 2019. Participating in the fair with the models of all product range, Turkish Aerospace is aimed to strength recent positive business cooperation and to develop new business opportunities between Asian Countries.



Turkish Aerospace continues to the investment for publicity in Asia Countries beside Thailand but also mainly in Pakistan, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia as well. With producing indigenous products by domestic opportunities, ranked among “Top 100 Global Defense Companies” according to Defense News Magazine, Turkish Aerospace will bring together it’s all product range with the participants in Defense and Security Exhibition in Bangkok.



Turkish Aerospace aims to carry out same demonstration activities this year, as it demonstrated to senior military officials at the same fair that participated in last year. T129 ATAK Multirole Combat Helicopter and ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle are being expected to attract formal officials and executives during the fair.





Turkish Aerospace, ranking among the top hundred global players in aerospace and defense industry, is the center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing platforms to UAV systems and space systems and is one of the largest and most important defence and aerospace companies in Turkey.



-ends-

