Truman Repaired, Prepares to Return to Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov. 12, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- Repairs to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete, and all efforts are being made to return the carrier and air wing to sea to conduct operations.



In August, the Navy announced an emergent maintenance requirement for an electrical issue aboard Truman. The Navy replaced damaged components and completed tests to ensure no further issues will arise. An engineering analysis, coupled with inspections aboard several aircraft carriers, show that this was a localized issue and not a class-wide concern.



The success of this repair was due to the outstanding efforts of multiple Navy organizations and industry partners who quickly brought their expertise and skills to bear to resolve this issue.



“Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by NAVSEA, our industry partners, shipyard workers and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue,” said Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore.



Every effort is being made to make the carrier, air wing and Sailors operationally ready to deploy.



-ends-

