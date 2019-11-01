Armament and Transatlantic Relationships: The Baltic States’ Perspective

(Source: Iris France; issued Nov. 14, 2019)

Here is the final paper of the series "Armament and Transatlantic Relationships" which supported the seminar "It's time for the EU to fund defence: launching the EDF" held in Brussels on 8 October.This paper on the Baltic states and their transatlantic relationships was written by Margarita Seselgyte from Vilnius University. Margarita puts armament issues between the Baltic states and the US in a broader context, i.e. the role of the US in the security of the Baltic states, and the consequences on current European armament initiatives.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-