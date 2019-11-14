L3Harris Selected to Demonstrate Electronic Warfare Prototype for U.S. Air Force

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 14, 2019)

MELBOURNE, Fla --- L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a project agreement under the SOSSEC Consortium’s Air Force Open System Acquisition Initiative (OSAI) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for prototyping to demonstrate a new electronic warfare solution for the U.S. Air Force F-16 multi-role fighter - helping to protect the aircraft against threats.



As part of the Alpha Phase of the Air Force’s F-16 Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite Program Prototype Project, L3Harris will develop and test an integrated digital radar warning receiver electronic countermeasures solution. L3Harris’ solution is based on the company’s combat-proven technologies.



The OTA Project Agreement is part of the OSAI managed by SOSSEC, Inc., and will require L3Harris to work with a non-traditional defense contractor on the project.



-ends-

