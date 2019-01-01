Diamond Aircraft Successfully Conducts DA62 MPP Demonstration to Key Government Customers

(Source: Diamond Aircraft; issued Nov. 13, 2019)

Diamond Aircraft’s DA62 MPP special mission aircraft, equipped with Thuraya Aero Satellite System and a Trakka SWE-400 LE EO/IR gimbal, was demonstrated to potential customers and will be exhibited at the Dubai Air Show. (Diamond photo)

Diamond Aircraft in partnership with Thuraya and Scotty successfully conducted a live demonstration of its special mission flagship DA62 MPP equipped with Thuraya Aero Satellite System and a Trakka SWE-400 LE EO/IR gimbal to key government customers.



The DA62 MPP with Thuraya’s Aero solution will be on display at upcoming Dubai Airshow at Diamond's stand S5.



The technology demonstration highlighted the reliability and effectiveness of Diamond’s DA62 MPP special mission aircraft together with Thuraya’s Aero solution for various ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) operations associated with border patrol, maritime and environmental protection, in addition to disaster relief missions.



Thuraya’s L-band satellite network enabled the real-time transmission of HD aerial video and position data from an inflight fixed-wing Diamond DA62 MPP surveillance aircraft to the mission control centre.



The live surveillance imagery, flight tracking, and duplex data was displayed on the ground using SCOTTY´s Mobile HD portable receive station that supports critical applications including live exchange of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) information, transmission of border/coastal patrol imagery and first-responder support.



The Aero service is available within Thuraya’s satellite footprint, covering more than 160 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia regions.



Ideal for low-to-medium level and beyond line-of-sight flights, Thuraya Aero delivers new and exciting capabilities for high-end functions including Search and Rescue (SAR), ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), Passenger and Cockpit communications on fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. Thuraya Aero facilitates steady internet access, voice calls, text messaging, and real-time, high-speed data applications including video conferencing, tracking, sensor and data collection and transmission. It has built-in video compression capability, handling HD streaming speeds of up to 384 kbps on a single channel.



The DA62 MPP special mission aircraft with the installed airborne system will be on display at upcoming Dubai Airshow on Diamond’s stand S5 from 17 – 21 November.



About the DA62 MPP



Diamond's special mission aircraft flagship, the DA62 MPP, combines high utility and capability with very low operating costs. Equipped with twin turbocharged single lever EECU controlled 180hp Austro Engine AE330 powerplants, the fully composite DA62 MPP burns globally available jet fuel and allows up to 10-hour non-stop missions with a total fuel consumption of only 7.4 US Gal/hr (28 lt/hr) at loiter speed.



Comfortable and efficient mission management as well as plenty of space for additional mission equipment in the huge rear mission equipment compartment are benefits of the wide and long cabin. A specialized on top exhaust system that blends fresh air with engine exhaust and utilizes the cowling to provide shielding of exhaust noise, assures ultra-low noise and IR signatures.



About Diamond’s Special Mission Turnkey Solution



Like no other special mission aircraft supplier, Diamond Aircraft has taken its special mission concept into a 360° turnkey solution: one single point of contact. The special mission turnkey solutions comprise a cost-efficient fixed wing remote sensing Diamond Aircraft platform, airborne sensors, data-links, ground stations, global support, spare parts, tooling, transport as well as the corresponding pilot, operator and maintenance training.



-ends-

