Northern Fleet New Corvette Gremyashii to be Tested in White Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 13, 2019)

The Russian Navy’s new Project 20385 corvette, RFS Gremyashii, built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg, arrived Nov. 13 at the White Sea Naval Base of the Northern Fleet for state tests. (RUS MOD photo)

Today, the major corvette of project 20385, built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg, arrived at the White Sea Naval Base of the Northern Fleet for state tests.



On the berth, the ship was met by Rear Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, commander of the Belomorsky naval base. After receiving the report of the corvette commander on the successful completion of the inter-naval transition and the readiness to conduct tests in the White Sea, Rear Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov congratulated the crew of Gremyashii on their arrival at the White Sea base and examined the ship.



Sailing was a good test of crew training.



Search and rescue support for the passage of the ship in the northern seas was performed by the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, as well as the forces of the White Sea Naval Forces, which will also provide testing of the corvette in the White Sea.



-ends-



