Defence Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Air Defence Radars

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued Nov. 15, 2019)

Defence has signed a multi-million dollar contract with leading-edge Canberra company CEA Technologies Pty Ltd, for the supply of Army’s new short range ground-based air defence capability.The $137 million contract will provide advanced radars as part of the air defence system to protect our deployed forces from sophisticated air threats.Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Morrison Government is committed to providing the Australian Defence Force with the best capability to defend Australia’s national interests.“This air defence capability combines world leading Australian radar technology with a highly effective air defence system that will protect our service men and women from future airborne threats,” Minister Reynolds said.“I congratulate CEA for adapting these radars from those already in service with the Royal Australian Navy, confirming its reputation as an agile, innovative company and a key strategic partner for Defence.”Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said CEA was already a recognised success story for Australian industry.“Integration of these radars into existing air defence technology is a significant step in establishing Australian industry as a leading exporter of defence technology,” Minister Price said.“This contract with CEA will support 45 jobs in Canberra and Adelaide and demonstrates the company’s ongoing success after securing a $90 million loan through the Morrison Government’s Defence Export Facility.”The vehicle-mounted radars will be delivered in long- and short-range variants, with the short-range variant to be mounted on the Australian-developed Thales Hawkei vehicle.-ends-