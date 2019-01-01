Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 14, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded $209,636,983 for a ceiling-priced, indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement of 361 NIINs within two of the 13 major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System: the MK99 fire control system and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship Radar Surveillance and Control (AN-SPY-i) Transmitter Group.



Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (70%); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (30%).



This contract includes a five-year base period with no options.



Work is expected to be completed by November 2024. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $34,290,659 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-20-F-0W80) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action with a commitment of $11,430,220 for a year's period of performance. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-W801).



-ends-

