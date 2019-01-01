Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 14, 2019)

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $1,207,968,973 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.



This contract provides sustainment support of the V-22 AE1107C engine at various V-22 aircraft production, test and operating sites. Sustainment support includes program management, integrated logistics support, sustaining engineering, maintenance, repair, reliability improvements, configuration management and site support.



Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and various locations within and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in February 2025.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0004).



