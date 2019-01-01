Russian Helicopters and Pratt & Whitney Canada Sign Contract for Powering VRT500 By PW207V Engines

DUBAI --- At Dubai Airshow, VR-Technologies (part of Russian Helicopters Holding Company) and Pratt & Whitney signed a contract for fitting the cutting-edge light VRT500 helicopter with gas-turbine PW207V engines.



PW207V is the advanced modification of PW200 family engines with the capacity of up to 700 hp designed for light-class rotorcraft. All in all, over 5 thousand powerplants of this type have been produced by now. They clocked more than 11 mln flight hours.



"PW200 family engines have shown excellent performance as reliable powerplants for helicopters. Currently they are being operated in more than 80 countries worldwide which should considerably simplify the certification of VRT500 and render its after-sales support more accessible and efficient. Russian Helicopters have a successful experience of cooperation with Pratt & Whitney Canada and I am sure that VRT500 project shall strengthen the partnership between the companies," noted Andrey Boginsky, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



'The main component of any operating system is the engine. We are thrilled to announce VRT500 will be powered by PW200 engines, an engine and brand with a proven track record in safety, reliability, economy and ease of maintenance which of course is key for our helicopter operators' said Alexander Okhonko, CEO of VR Technologies.



"Congratulations to VR Technologies for launching the VRT500 helicopter. We are proud that they have selected the PW207V engine. We look forward to working together to make this innovative platform a global success, said Anthony Rossi, vice president, business development and commercial services, Pratt & Whitney.



In order to be installed on VRT500 helicopter PW207V shall be adapted for powering single-engine rotorcraft with corresponding amendment of Type certificate.



VRT500 is a light single-engine helicopter with coaxial rotor scheme and takeoff weight of 1,650 kg. The helicopter features the most spacious transport and cargo cabin in its class with a capacity of up to 5 passengers and is equipped with the state-of-the-art interactive avionics suite. Due to the embodied design solutions, this helicopter will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 250 km/h, have a flight range of up to 860 km and take up to 730 kg of payload on board. The helicopter is developed in the following configurations: passenger, utility, cargo, training, VIP and EMS.



Rostec Attracts UAE Investor for VR-Technoloiges

DUBAI, UAE. --- During the International Dubai Airshow 2019, Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) signed with the Emirati Tawazun Holding Company an agreement on the basic terms of the transaction of the purchase of a stake in VR-Technologies.



The document was signed by Director General of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky and Director General of Tawazun Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani. The agreement defines the main parameters of the future transaction, including the stake to be acquired by the UAE investor; Tawazun will become the owner of half of the shares of VR-Technology company, which is developing promising helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. The transaction is planned to be finalized in the 1st quarter 2020.



Upon the acquisition of a stake in VR-Technologies, Tawazun representatives will enter the company's Board of Directors, and their rights will be equal to those of the members representing Russian Helicopters.



"I am sure that the investments of our partners will [hasten] the development of VRT300 and VRT500 projects and will give impetus to new developments of advanced helicopter and UAV systems. Our agreements also provide cooperation in promoting these products in the markets of the Middle East and GCC in particular. Both rotorcrafts have good prospects in the region, where solutions for the development of urban air mobility are becoming increasingly popular", noted Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation.



"The agreement signed today lays the foundation for long-term cooperation in the format of not just colleagues, but business partners. With the support of Rostec State Corporation and RT-Business Development, we were able to achieve full understanding with Tawazun, without which it would be impossible to implement such significant and large-scale projects. As equal partners, we plan to invest at least 400 million euro in the development of VR-Technologies, which will help make the company's products competitive and in demand all over the world," said Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



Also commenting on the signing, Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari, Chief Officer and Head of Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, said: "This agreement stems from the Fund's commitment to support the UAE's strategic vision of investing in advanced industries and transferring relevant technologies".



The International Dubai Air Show is the first foreign site to showcase the VRT500 project. The model of the helicopter is presented at the joint exposition of Russian Helicopters and Tawazun Holding Company. The helicopter has the largest passenger and cargo cabin in its class with a total capacity of up to 5 people. At the same time, the outline dimensions of the rotorcraft were reduced due to the coaxial rotor placement, which permits to operate the helicopter in the restrained urban conditions. VRT500 is equipped with a modern avionics complex based on the "glass cockpit" principle, and its key systems were developed by the best international manufacturers.





JSC "Russian Helicopters", a part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



