CIAF Leasing Signs Order with Embraer for Three E190 Jets

(Source: Embraer; issued November 17, 2019)

DUBAI, UAE --- Embraer and Cairo-based CIAF Leasing have signed a firm order for three E190 aircraft. The deal has a value of USD 161.4 million at current list prices and will be added to Embraer’s fourth quarter backlog.



The three new aircraft will join CIAF’s existing fleet of three E170s, two of which are on lease with Jasmin Airways, the other with Air Cairo. CIAF are also due to receive two E195s in mid-November.



Dr. Hassan Mohamed, Chairman and CEO of CIAF Leasing said, “The three new E190s will be an excellent addition to our growing fleet of Embraer E-Jets. With a fleet of E170s, E190s, and E195s, CIAF will have the flexibility to offer to both our wet and dry lease customers a service that fits their needs exactly.”



Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “CIAF is rapidly increasing its footprint in both wet and dry leasing with the addition of further aircraft to their fleet and the establishment of their own AOC (Air Operator Certificate) in June this year. It’s a pleasure to work with an organisation that’s going from strength to strength by exploiting the benefits a family of aircraft can provide.”



All three aircraft will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020, in a new livery showing off CIAF’s new visual identity.



Air Peace Signs a Firm Order for Three additional E195-E2 jets

(Source: Embraer; issued November 17, 2019)

DUBAI, UAE --- Embraer announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, that Air Peace, Nigeria and West Africa’s largest airline, has signed a contract for three additional E195-E2s, confirming purchase rights from the original contract, signed in April this year. These new E195-E2s will be included in Embraer’s 2019 fourth-quarter backlog and have a value of USD 212.6 million, based on Embraer’s current list prices.



Set to be the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa, Air Peace’s firm order, announced in April this year, is now for 13 E195-E2s with 17 purchase rights for the same model. The first delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.



“The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our operations in Africa and this new order is a further confirmation of our ‘no-city-left-behind initiative which we shall continue to execute”, said Air Peace Chairman/CEO, Mr. Allen Onyema. He added, “We are receiving impressive data about the aircraft’s economics now that is in revenue service, and this was a driver to place this new firm order with Embraer. We look forward to receiving our first aircraft, which will enhance connectivity in Nigeria and the African region, while feeding long-haul flights from our Lagos hub.”



“Air Peace will love the aircraft’s efficiency and the passenger will experience an unparalleled level of comfort, especially in first class – Air Peace is the launch customer for Embraer’s new premium staggered seating option”, said Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “We look forward to supporting Air Peace’s growing E2s fleet and to deepening our fruitful partnership.”



Air Peace subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper, started operating six ERJ145 jets last year on short thin routes. That experience with Embraer’s products and services, including the pool programme, and the undeniable economic benefits of right-sizing aircraft for the mission, was a key factor in selecting the E2.



Air Peace’s E195-E2s will be configured in a comfortable dual class arrangement with 124 seats. Air Peace operates more than 20 local, regional, and international routes and has strategic plans to expand those routes.



Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,500 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft.





Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



