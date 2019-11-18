Boeing Embraer – Defense Joint Venture to Develop New Markets for the C-390 Millennium

Dubai, UAE --- Boeing and Embraer today announced their joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission airlift and air mobility aircraft will be called Boeing Embraer – Defense. The organization will only be operational after the companies’ joint venture receives regulatory approvals and meets closing conditions.



“Boeing Embraer – Defense will build on our companies’ history of collaboration across commercial and defense aerospace to unlock significant value in the state-of-the-art C-390 Millennium as it enters service and leads the next generation of airlift and air mobility aircraft,” said Marc Allen, Boeing’s president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations.



The C-390 Millennium is a tactical transport aircraft designed to set new standards in its category, while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost on the market. The aircraft brings airlift and air mobility into the jet age with increased mobility, rugged design, higher flexibility, state-of-the-art proven technology and easier, more efficient maintenance. The C-390 Millennium can perform a variety of missions, such as aerial refueling, cargo and troop transport, cargo and paratrooper airdrop, search and rescue, aerial firefighting and humanitarian missions.



“The name of our joint venture represents the strong partnership between Embraer and Boeing that will strengthen the global competitiveness of this incredible aircraft and broaden the target markets, developing and generating greater value for the C-390 program to offer the best for our future customers,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.



The C-390 Millennium received its Civil Certification from the Brazilian National Aviation Agency (ANAC) in 2018 and is now in full production. In August 2019, Portugal signed a contract to acquire five aircraft with deliveries slated for 2023. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) received its first aircraft on September 4, 2019. The delivery of the second aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force is scheduled to happen in 4Q19.



Embraer will have 51 percent ownership of Boeing Embraer – Defense, with Boeing holding the remaining 49 percent. The C-390 Millennium partnership is one of two planned joint ventures between the companies. Boeing Brasil – Commercial will be a joint venture comprising the commercial aviation operations of Embraer, with 80 percent owned by Boeing and 20 percent owned by Embraer. Both joint ventures remain subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The companies expect their transaction to close in early 2020.



DUBAI, UAE --- Embraer today announced at the Dubai Air Show the name and designation of its multi-mission medium aircraft, the Embraer C-390 Millennium. The new designation reflects increased flexibility and value for operators that look for a transport/cargo aircraft to perform airlift and air mobility missions, among others.



In 2009, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) contracted Embraer to design, develop and manufacture the aircraft as a replacement for its aging C-130 fleet. Deliveries to FAB started last September.



The C-390 Millennium is a tactical transport jet aircraft designed to set new standards in its category, while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost in the medium airlift market. Some of the strong aspects of the aircraft are increased mobility, rugged design, higher flexibility, state-of-the-art yet proven technology, and easier maintenance. In addition, the C-390 Millennium can perform a variety of missions, such as cargo and troop transport, cargo and paratroopers airdrop, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, medical evacuation, and humanitarian missions. The designation KC-390 will be maintained for the customers that have opted for the aerial refueling capability.



“With the C-390 Millennium we will be able to deliver the right solution to our customers, according to their specific needs”, said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “The C-390 is a highly capable aircraft. Its unrivalled combination of speed, payload and rapid reconfigurability for multi-mission operations are the cornerstones of its excellent productivity”.



Flying faster and delivering more value, the Millennium is the right sized platform for major airlift deployment scenarios. Minimized intervals and on condition maintenance, combined with highly reliable systems and components, reduce downtime and costs, contributing to outstanding availability levels and low life cycle costs.





