Defense Budget Continues Its Upward Trend

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 15, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag yesterday approved the Defense Budget 2020. Once again, the German Armed Forces can expect more money and thus advance important projects next year.



According to the decision of the Committee on Budgets, the defense budget is set to increase by 4.2 per cent compared with this year's budget, ie by around € 1.8bn to a total of € 45.1bn.



Increase in almost all areas



The main reason for the increase in the defense budget is the strengthening of military spending, material preservation, personnel and pension expenditure, and not least the Bundeswehr operator contracts. In almost all areas, this has in part led to a significant increase. Examples of the range of measures that can be financed afterwards are the free train driving for soldiers in uniform, flexible budget funds for commanders and commanders as well as department heads and the office for the financing of fire fighting vehicles.



With the personnel a multiplicity of positions and job improvements could be achieved. This also results in numerous opportunities for promotion.



Compared to the previous year, the volume of expenditures alone in the area of military procurement increases by around 655 million euros. This money will be used in the procurement of vehicles such as unprotected transport vehicles, ships, clothing and telecommunications equipment.



More money for equipment maintenance



Spending on maintenance of materials also increased by around 62 million euros compared to the previous year. For the medical sector alone, an additional 21 million euros will be provided for conservation measures and the operation of Bundeswehr hospitals, institutes and medical facilities.



The increase of about 155 million euros in the clothing industry's approach reflects the growing demand of the Bundeswehr for clothing and personal equipment as part of the turnaround in personnel and materials. In particular, this includes additional purchases of initial supplies to cover the basic needs of the supply, and to improve the level of protection for missions and commitments.



Additional information technology



It is also intended to further digitize and procure modern information technology. Thus, the budget includes extensive approaches for the project Groupware Bw. This project will realize a new platform environment for up to 190,000 users and in the future provide e-mail services, audio / video and chat in the workplace. This based on the Microsoft product family.



In addition, the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has dealt with the HERKULES follow-up project. For the period from January 2020 to December 2023, additional IT information technology services can now be agreed with the BWI GmbH limited liability company.



For example, the provision of 6,000 additional notebooks as workstations and 4,000 notebooks for training. In addition, 50,000 notebooks are to be provided as a replacement for desktop computers, which are replaced during regeneration.



On the way



The defense budget for the year 2020 passed by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag and the associated repeated increase ensure that the Bundeswehr can consistently continue the path of modernization and digitization it has embarked on. The increase also makes it possible to further strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr.



