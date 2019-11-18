China's Aircraft Carrier Passes Through Taiwan Strait

(Source: Xinhua; published Nov. 18, 2019)

The presence of a fighter on deck, as well as rubber marks on the flight deck, suggest that China’s second aircraft carrier has already carried out aircraft trials, something that hasn’t been reported to date. (Twitter photo)

Type 002 CV passed through the Taiwan Strait last night. pic.twitter.com/srIGAXZ6kf — dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 18, 2019

BEIJING --- A Chinese aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday to conduct scientific research tests and routine training in relevant waters of the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.The organization of the cross-regional tests and training of the homemade aircraft carrier is a normal arrangement in the process of aircraft carrier construction, is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation, spokesperson Cheng Dewei said.-ends-