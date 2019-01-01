Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 15, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a ceiling amount of $3,329,600,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combined orbital operations, logistics and resiliency support services.



This contract provides for operations, sustainment and enhancement activities to support the Advanced Extremely High Frequency, Milstar and Defense Satellite Communications System III programs.



Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; and Sunnyvale, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2029.



This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. No funds will be obligated on the basic contract and the type of funding will be obligated on subsequent task and delivery orders.



The Space and Missile System Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8823-20-D-0001).



