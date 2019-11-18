UAE Ministry of Defence Announce Deals Worth Dh7 billion at Dubai Air Show

(Source: Gulf News; posted November 18, 2019)

By Sami Zaatari

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence announced today that it had signed a $460 million deal with Dassault Aviation to upgrade its fleet of Mirage 2000-9 fighters, as well as a smaller deal with MBDA France for related weaponry. (Twitter photo)

DUBAI --- The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday said that it had signed several deals worth over Dh7 billion on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.



The agreements were made with 10 different local and international companies, with the signings ranging from providing aircraft munitions, spare parts and maintenance for the country’s air force.



The biggest signing was made with UAE-based Global Aerospace Logistics, in a deal worth Dh3.5 billion for the maintenance of helicopters in the UAE’s fleet.



The MoD said that it also signed a Dh1.7 billion deal with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation for enhancements on its Mirage fighter jets. MBDA France also signed a Dh93 million deal to provide aircraft munitions.



A deal was also made with Lockheed Martin worth Dh76 million for the purchasing of equipment and maintenance for the UAE’s F-16 fleet.



The MoD signed a Dh69 million deal with Boeing for maintenance and support of its aircraft fleet and simulator training.



