Type 31 Contract Win
(Source: Babcock International Group PLC; issued November 15, 2019)
Babcock, the aerospace and defence company, has been awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to deliver its newest fleet of warships. The Type 31 general-purpose frigate programme will provide the UK with a fleet of five ships, at an average production cost of £250 million per ship.

The formal contract award follows the announcement earlier this year that Babcock's Team 31 had been selected as Preferred Bidder following a competitive process. Babcock's Arrowhead 140 is a capable, adaptable and technology-enabled global frigate with a proven design and build strategy.

The frigates will be assembled at Babcock's Rosyth facility, and involve supply chains throughout the UK, in line with the UK's shipbuilding strategy.

ends







prev next

Official reports See all