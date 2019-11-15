Type 31 Contract Win

(Source: Babcock International Group PLC; issued November 15, 2019)

Babcock, the aerospace and defence company, has been awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to deliver its newest fleet of warships. The Type 31 general-purpose frigate programme will provide the UK with a fleet of five ships, at an average production cost of £250 million per ship.



The formal contract award follows the announcement earlier this year that Babcock's Team 31 had been selected as Preferred Bidder following a competitive process. Babcock's Arrowhead 140 is a capable, adaptable and technology-enabled global frigate with a proven design and build strategy.



The frigates will be assembled at Babcock's Rosyth facility, and involve supply chains throughout the UK, in line with the UK's shipbuilding strategy.



