Northrop Grumman Calls for Expressions of Interest from Australian Industry for AIR6500

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Nov 19, 2019)

CANBERRA, Australia --- Northrop Grumman Corporation is seeking expressions of interest from Australian industry to join them in their efforts to support the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with Project AIR6500.



Under AIR6500, the RAAF will develop a 5th generation multi-domain joint battle management system (JBMS) to enable coordination of air battle management, joint weapons employment, and ground-based air defence in operational theatres.



“Northrop Grumman aims to lead industry support to the RAAF as it fields a survivable, scalable and modern, next-generation JBMS under AIR6500. We’re committed to a sovereign capability that’s designed and developed through close collaboration with other Australian industry members,” said Chris Deeble, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “We recognize that a program of this size, scope and complexity will demand the most innovative, best-of-breed capabilities and a prime systems integrator partnering with Australian industry who can deliver world class capabilities to the Australian Defence Force.”



Northrop Grumman is engaging with a range of industry members, including small businesses, with the goal of creating an Australian AIR6500 solution that brings the best capability for the best value. The ICN Gateway Portal will serve as the primary vehicle for potential suppliers to register expressions of interest and share information about their competencies and skills.



Northrop Grumman delivers agile, modular open systems network architectures and complex, system-of-systems integration that enable joint and coalition interoperability. Our approach increases situational awareness, facilitates rapid and cost-effective technology insertion and modernization, and reduces cost per engagement to deliver affordable solutions and accommodate changing environments.





-ends-

