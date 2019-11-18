Leonardo and Abu Dhabi Aviation Sign Contracts for Five Helicopters

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov 18, 2019)

DUBAI --- Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA), the largest commercial helicopter operator in MENA and Leonardo announced today, during an official ceremony at the Dubai Air Show, the signing of contracts for 5 helicopters including three intermediate AW139s and two light-intermediate AW169s. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2020.



The agreement, which represents ADA’s first order for the AW169 helicopters, will expand ADA’s fleet of Leonardo helicopters which already incorporates 16 intermediate AW139 helicopters, primarily supporting the oil and gas industry. These latest orders are part of an agreement for 15 helicopters including the AW139/AW169/AW189 types announced at the end of 2015.



Like the AW139s, also the AW169s will benefit from the support solutions provided locally by AgustaWestland Aviation Services LLC, an Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) and Leonardo joint venture delivering thorough support and maintenance services in the region. Operating both the AW139 and AW169 ADA will also add to the range of customers worldwide who are benefitting from the unique advantages of the AW Family of new generation helicopter models.



Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO, said: “We’re honoured our long-established leading partner Abu Dhabi Aviation has now decided to add the AW169 to their fleet, confirming their trust in our technology to provide a major contribution to their future success.”



“This agreement has come to support the oil and gas industry inside and outside the UAE and to satisfy the transport, air-ambulance and other needs. It is in line with the Company’s strategy to expand its fleet of new generation aircraft in order to meet its customers’ needs, in light of the expected high demand in 2020" said H.E. Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation.



The new generation twin-engine light multi-role helicopter, the 4.8 ton AW169, has been designed in response to the growing market demand for an aircraft that delivers high performance, meets all the latest safety standards and has multi-role capabilities. Its high performance and state-of-the-art technology make it just the best choice for operations in high temperature conditions both onshore and offshore.



AW169 has become the best-selling helicopter in its class for a wide range of operations including air transport, air ambulance and VVIP transport. Over 200 AW169s have been ordered by customers worldwide to date.





Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) is a national shareholding company and the largest commercial helicopter operator in MENA region, established in 1976. The company owns a fleet of 55 aircrafts, including 51 helicopters and 4 fixed-wing aircrafts. ADA also operates aircrafts for various entities. ADA has won multiple international aviation awards. It has completed 1,000,000 safe flying hours.



(ends)



Leonardo: Petroleum Air Services Adds Sixth AW139 Helicopter for Offshore Transport Operations in Egypt

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov 18, 2019)

DUBAI --- Leonardo announced today that Petroleum Air Services of Egypt will add a sixth AW139 intermediate twin helicopter to its fleet by year end. The aircraft will be used to perform offshore transport operations in Egypt.



Leading operator Petroleum Air Services has been deploying AW139 helicopters in support of the Oil&Gas industry in the country since 2009. Since then over 12,900 flight hours have been logged and more than 95,000 passengers have been safely carried. The AW139 has proven a key asset for Petroleum Air Services, able to meet the most stringent requirements of OGP customers and perfectly suited for deep water operations.



With the addition of its sixth AW139, Petroleum Air Services will be able to further support expansion plans for future offshore transport activities and exploration in the Eastern area of the Mediterranean Sea. These require high safety standards, advanced avionics, high speed and excellent overall performance, with the AW139 delivering unmatched capabilities in all those aspects.



The AW139 set new standards in the market in terms of flight and mission technology, cabin space and comfort, performance, safety and reliability as well as introducing advanced support, maintenance and training services. The AW139 is exceeding the evolving Oil&Gas market’s stringent requirements with unique features including, among other unique capabilities, a 60+ minutes run dry capable main gear box.



More than 1100 AW139s have been ordered by over 280 customers in more than 70 nations to date for any kind of mission. The global fleet has amassed over 2.5 million flight hours with over 1000 aircraft delivered.





Petroleum Air Services is an Egyptian joint stock company. The shareholders are Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Bristow Group. The company provides air services transportation inside and outside Egypt using helicopter and fixed wing aircraft for the oil and gas sector, tourism and other economic entities. Also charter and scheduled flights, Air taxi, Maintenance & washing electric insulators by helicopter. The current fleet has 35 helicopters and 8 fixed wing aircraft.



-ends-

