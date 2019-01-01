Britain Indicates It Is Likely to Allow Advent's $5 Billion Cobham Purchase (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Nov. 19, 2019)

By Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Government has indicated it is likely to allow Advent’s $5 billion purchase of defense company Cobham (COB.L) after the U.S. private equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security concerns.Britain’s Business minister Andrea Leadsom had put the deal on hold while she established whether the sale of the air-to-air refueling equipment maker posed a national security threat.She said on Tuesday she was now minded to accept the deal after Advent put forward several legal undertakings, including to place a number of British executives on Cobham’s boards. (end of excerpt)-ends-