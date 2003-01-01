EasyJet Orders 12 More Airbus A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 19, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- easyJet has exercised purchase rights to increase its fleet of A320neos by 12 new aircraft. The agreement takes the carrier’s total order for the A320neo Family to 159 aircraft and its overall orders for Airbus single aisles to 480 A320 Family.



easyJet currently operates over 1,000 routes with a fleet of 333 A320 Family aircraft (39 A320neo Family and 294 A320ceo Family) and serves over 155 European airports in over 30 countries. From its first A320 Family delivery in 2003, easyJet has grown to operate Europe’s largest A320 Family fleet and is also Europe’s largest customer for the NEO.



The A320neo programme was designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Building on the A320ceo’s popularity, the aircraft delivers 20% reduced fuel burn as well as 50% less noise compared to previous generation aircraft. Seating up to 240 passengers depending on cabin configuration, the A320neo Family features the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky and incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets. At the end of October 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)





Flynas Firms Up 10 A321XLRs

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 19, 2019)

DUBAI --- flynas, Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost airline, has signed a firm order for 10 A321XLRs at the 2019 Dubai Airshow. The agreement was signed by Bandar Almohanna, flynas Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



In 2016, flynas signed an agreement for 80 A320neo family and currently operates a fleet of 27 A320ceos and 4 A320neos.



In 2018, the airline transported more than 6.6 million passengers on 60,000 domestic and international flights. The airline is currently operating over 1,200 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations.



The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A321LR which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines. The aircraft will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm – with 30% lower fuel consumption per seat, compared with previous-generation competitor jets. At the end of October 2019, the A320neo Family had accumulated more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide



(ends)









Air Senegal to Grow Its Fleet with Eight A220s

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 19, 2019)

DUBAI --- Air Senegal, the new national carrier of Senegal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eight A220-300 aircraft.



The MoU was signed today in the presence of HE Alioune SARR, Minister of Tourism and Transport Senegal.



The A220s’ efficiency will enable Air Senegal to reduce the airline’s operating costs while offering passengers unrivalled comfort throughout its fleet. Earlier in 2019, the carrier was the first African airline to fly Airbus’ new generation widebody aircraft, the A330neo, featuring latest technology engines, new wings with enhanced aerodynamics and a curved wingtip design, drawing best practices from the A350 XWB.



Mr Ibrahima Kane Air Senegal CEO said “These new 220 aircrafts will contribute to develop our long-haul network to Europe and our regional network in Africa. Combined with our recent A330neo aircraft, this new Airbus fleet reveals Air Senegal’s ambition to offert the best travel experience for our passengers.”



“The number of A220s operation on the African continent is steadily growing and we are proud to add Senegal’s new flag carrier in our list of A220 African customers. Offering the lowest operating costs in its category, the A220 is the best aircraft for airlines to launch new domestic and international routes efficiently,” said Christian Scherer Chief Commercial officer Airbus.



The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, along with significantly lower emissions and a reduced noise footprint. The A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft. By the end of October 2019 the A220 had accumulated 530 orders.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

