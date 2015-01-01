United Arab Emirates Announces Intention to Procure Additional GlobalEye from Saab

(Source: Saab; issued Nov. 19, 2019)

At the Dubai Airshow today, the UAE said they intend to buy two additional Saab GlobalEye AEWC aircraft for about $1 billion, on top of the three already ordered. Also announced was an order for three additional Airbus A330 tankers. (Saab photo)

The United Arab Emirates announced today, at the Dubai Airshow, that they intend to conclude a contract amendment for the purchase of two additional GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft from Saab.



According to today’s announcement, the potential order value related to this contract amendment would be USD 1.018 billion.



A period of final negotiations will now follow. Saab has not yet signed the contract amendment or received an order relating to today’s announcement.



The original development and production contract for GlobalEye was awarded to Saab at the Dubai Air Show in November 2015 by the United Arab Emirates with an initial order for two systems. An additional order by the UAE for a third system was announced in 2017.



GlobalEye provides air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single solution. It combines a new extended range radar with the ultra-long range Global 6000jet aircraft from Bombardier.





