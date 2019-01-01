Schiebel Camcopter S-100 Fully Integrated to French Navy Ship Dixmude

(Source: Schiebel; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

A Camcopter S-100 unmanned helicopter on the deck of the French Navy helicopter carrier Dixmude during certification trials. It will soon be admitted to operational service, according to the French defense procurement agency (Schiebel photo)

VIENNA --- The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) announced that Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 is now fully integrated with French Navy Mistral class amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude. For the first time in Europe, a rotary wing Unmanned Air System (UAS) is fully operational and connected to the defence system of an amphibious helicopter carrier.The Naval Group carried out the necessary modification of the ship in spring 2019, after a successful operational 2-year testing phase ensuring the interoperability between the vessel and the UAS. The video output from the S-100 was integrated in the onboard combat system. With the Schiebel Camcopter S-100, the helicopter carrier is increasing its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.The Camcopter S-100 operates day and night and can carry multiple payloads with a combined weight of up to 50 kg. Due to its minimal logistical footprint and size, it is ideally suited for maritime operations.“We’re extremely proud of the fact, that we are the first rotary wing UAS being operational and connected to an amphibious helicopter carrier in Europe. It is an honour to be working with the DGA, Naval Group and French Navy,” said Hans Georg Schiebel, Chairman of the Schiebel Group.Acting as a contracting authority, the DGA managed all technical stages, in close collaboration with the French Naval Group and Austrian Schiebel Group.Founded in 1951, the Vienna-based Schiebel Group focuses on the development, testing and production of state-of-the-art mine detection equipment and the revolutionary Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS). With headquarters in Vienna (Austria), Schiebel now maintains production facilities in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), as well as offices in Washington, DC (USA) and Shoalhaven (Australia).-ends-