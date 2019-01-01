The Ministry of Armed Forces of Senegal and the PIRIOU group have just signed –in the presence of the President of the Republic of Senegal and the French ministerial delegation– a contract to purchase three Offshore Patrol Vessels [for] the Senegalese navy.
The OPV 58 S (Offshore Patrol Vessel) is a 62m versatile, high endurance and robust patrol vessel [intended for] missions such as surveillance and sea control, perfectly answering the various missions related to law enforcement at sea.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Italian media reports, the three OPVs will be armed with MBDA Simbad-RC launchers for Mistral short-range air-defense missiles and about a dozen Marte Mk2 anti-ship missiles.
Their weapons fit will also include a 76mm automatic gun.
The ships will be supplied by the Kership joint venture between Piriou (55%) and Naval Group (45%).)
