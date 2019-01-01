Senegal Signs with Piriou A Contract to Purchase Three OPVs

(Source: Piriou Group; issued Nov. 17, 2019)

Senegal’s future Piriou offshore patrol vessels are intended to protect the country’s offshore oil fields; they will have an endurance of 25 days, a range of 4,500 nautical miles and a top speed of 21 knots. (Piriou image)

The Ministry of Armed Forces of Senegal and the PIRIOU group have just signed –in the presence of the President of the Republic of Senegal and the French ministerial delegation– a contract to purchase three Offshore Patrol Vessels [for] the Senegalese navy.



The OPV 58 S (Offshore Patrol Vessel) is a 62m versatile, high endurance and robust patrol vessel [intended for] missions such as surveillance and sea control, perfectly answering the various missions related to law enforcement at sea.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Italian media reports, the three OPVs will be armed with MBDA Simbad-RC launchers for Mistral short-range air-defense missiles and about a dozen Marte Mk2 anti-ship missiles.

Their weapons fit will also include a 76mm automatic gun.

The ships will be supplied by the Kership joint venture between Piriou (55%) and Naval Group (45%).)



