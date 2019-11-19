Boeing, Republic of Ghana Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Three 787-9 Dreamliner Jets

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Nov 19, 2019)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --- Boeing and the Republic of Ghana announced today that the country intends to re-launch an airline starting with the 787-9 Dreamliner. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Air Show for three airplanes with a list price value of $877.5 million according to list prices.



"There is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future," said Joseph Kofi Adda, Honorable Minister of Aviation and Member of Parliament, Republic of Ghana. "The 787 has an excellent reputation for its operational performance, fuel efficiency and passenger experience and we are confident that we have the right partner for our new carrier."



Adda says the carrier, to be based in Accra, would establish the capital city as a strategic hub that serves cities across West Africa. Future routes would include destinations in Europe, North America and Asia and the long-term plan is to open the airline to private investment and operation.



"Africa boasts a growing, young workforce and vast natural resources. We see the demand for air travel continuing to rise across the continent. Boeing is honored to work with Ghana in helping re-launch an airline to serve this vast market," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "We look forward to working with the government on an integrated solution that includes the 787-9 Dreamliner and aviation services to support the new airline and provide a superior experience for its future passengers."



The 787-9 is part of a family of three airplanes that offer long ranges and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market. The 787-9 can carry 296 passengers and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 kms), while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to older airplanes.



Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has enabled the opening of more than 250 new point-to-point routes and saved 45 billion pounds of fuel. Every day, there are more than 1,600 commercial flights on a 787 Dreamliner. This means that somewhere in the world a 787 Dreamliner takes off every minute. To date, more than 400 million passengers have flown on the airplane.





Republic of Ghana Intends to Order GEnx Engines for Boeing 787-9 Aircraft

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Nov 19, 2019)

DUBAI -- The Republic of Ghana announced its intent to purchase GEnx-1B engines for its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will be used to re-launch an airline in the African nation. The engine order is valued at more than $150 million list price.



"GE Aviation is honored to provide GEnx engines for the new 787 Dreamliners that Ghana will acquire to re-launch a national carrier," said Mahendra Nair, general manager of the GEnx program. "The GEnx engine has proven itself with the highest reliability and utilization rates that benefit our customers, and we look forward to working with Ghana as the country progresses on its strategy to re-enter the aviation industry."



This year has been a big year for the GEnx engine. The engine celebrated its 15th anniversary since its launch and marked the assembly of its 2,000th engine. With more than 2,500 engines sold, the GEnx has become the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history. With the most advanced technologies and materials, the GEnx has the highest reliability and utilization, lowest fuel burn and longest range capable of any engine available on the B787 aircraft. The highest pressure ratio compressor in commercial service today enables the best fuel efficiency in its thrust class, resulting in the GEnx engine powering the longest B787 routes, such as Qantas' 787-9 record-breaking non-stop flight from New York to Sydney last month.



The GEnx's innovative lean burning twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today's regulatory limits and enhances durability. As the world's first commercial engine with both a carbon fiber composite front fan case and fan blades, the GEnx fan module is lighter in weight, corrosion resistant with less line maintenance and improved reliability, and is the quietest engine GE produces. These leading-edge technologies and engine architecture bring high operational reliability and result in a high utilization rate of GEnx-powered B787 aircraft for more flights per year and more revenue for airlines.



GEnx's revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.



