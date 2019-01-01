GECAS Orders 12 A330neo and 20 A321XLR Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 19, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric,has signed a firm order for 12 highly efficient wide-body Airbus A330neos and 20 long-range single-aisle A321XLRs.



The agreement for the A321XLR includes an order for 13 new planes and the upsizing of seven A321s in its existing backlog. The latest order takes the total number of A330 Family aircraft ordered by GECAS to 45 and all variants of the A320 Family to 588.



At the Dubai Airshow, Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer said: “Having one of the world’s most respected and influential lessors invest in the A321XLR and the A330neo, speaks volumes on their global appeal, versatility and solid value as an asset. Airbus thanks GECAS on its wise investment and endorsement of the A330neo.”



The A330neo Family is the new generation A330, comprising two versions: the A330-800 and A330-900 sharing 99 percent commonality. It builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 Family, while reducing fuel consumption by about 25 percent per seat versus previous generation competitors and increasing range by up to 1,500 nm compared to the majority of A330s in operation.



The A321XLR is the longest-range single-aisle commercial jetliner ever, capable of flying routes up to 4,700nm with unbeatable fuel efficiency. The enhanced range and efficiency of the A321XLR enables operators to exploit new route opportunities with low operating costs, a reduced environmental impact, and provide passengers with a comfortable travel experience.



The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and new A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets. The cabin provides the comfort of the new Airspace amenities including state-of-the-art passenger inflight entertainment and Wifi connectivity systems.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide





GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world-leading aviation lessor and financier. GECAS offers a broad array of financing products and services on these assets including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, asset sales and servicing, and airframe parts management. GECAS owns, services or has on order more than 1,700 aircraft (~1,350 fixed wing/ ~350 rotary wing) and serves ~250 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 20 offices around the world.



