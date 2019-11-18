Demonstrator Contract for Franco-German Fighter Jet Project Expected by January (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Nov 18, 2019)

By Alexander Cornwell

The contract for a demonstrator of the French-German-Spanish New Generation Fighter is on track for award in January 2020, according to Dassault Aviation’s CEO, and talks about a separate contract for its engine could be concluded this year. (DA image)

DUBAI --- France and Germany have reached an agreement on their joint fighter program and are expected to award a contract to demonstrate the validity of the planned technology by January, Dassault Aviation chief executive said on Monday.The contract was initially expected to be awarded this year and the delay had sparked Dassault and Airbus, the leading industrial partners in the project, to pressure France and Germany to make progress."There is no more issue right now between the French and German (governments) as far as the FCAS (Future Combat Air System) is concerned," Dassault CEO Eric Trappier told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow."There is an agreement at the top level and the next step should be the first contract for a demonstrator before the end of January 2020."He also said talks between France's Safran and Germany's MTU Aero Engines, which are making the engines, were progressing and that he hoped an agreement would be reached this year.The project to build a new generation of manned and unmanned warplanes was announced by the leaders of France and Germany two years ago and expanded earlier this year to include Spain.